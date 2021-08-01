Credit Suisse Group Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $62.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

