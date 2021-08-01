Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

