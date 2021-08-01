Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE RMO opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

