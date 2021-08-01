Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 906.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

