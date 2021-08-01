$0.16 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

