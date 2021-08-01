Short Interest in Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Expands By 75.8%

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ERAO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Energy Revenue America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Energy Revenue America

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

