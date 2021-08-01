ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88.

ITVPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

