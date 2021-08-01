SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,473.54 ($19.25). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,445.50 ($18.89), with a volume of 2,763,346 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,527.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.