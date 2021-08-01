TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.74. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 27,870 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

