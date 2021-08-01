Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Zynex posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

