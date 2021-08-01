Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

