Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

