Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $260.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

