B. Riley Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Neutral

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

