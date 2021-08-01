Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $415.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.