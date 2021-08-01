Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $430.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

