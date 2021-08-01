Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $54,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

