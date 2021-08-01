North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.98 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

