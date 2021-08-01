Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

