Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,177 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.