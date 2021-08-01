Captrust Financial Advisors Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.03. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $157.58.

