Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CS. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

