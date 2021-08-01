George Frederick Fink Buys 3,800 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,290,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,754,090.49.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.