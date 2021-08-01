Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,048 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1,397.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMI opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

