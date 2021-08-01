Captrust Financial Advisors Has $107,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 830.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

