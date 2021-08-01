Captrust Financial Advisors Has $110,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROCK opened at $74.68 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

