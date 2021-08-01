Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 44,306 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $4,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $56.32 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

