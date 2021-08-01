Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,169 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Integer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

