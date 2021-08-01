Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of ALLETE worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

