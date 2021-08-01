Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGRUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

MGRUF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

