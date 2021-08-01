PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Several research firms have commented on PCB. Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

