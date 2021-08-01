Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile (NYSE:WPCA)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

