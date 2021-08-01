FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.67. 4,423 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

