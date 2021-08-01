Michael R. Long Sells 5,253 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.