Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.43.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.