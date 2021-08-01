Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.38. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $777.94 million, a P/E ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

