AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,928 ($51.32). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,928 ($51.32), with a volume of 149,850 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVV. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 347.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,702.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

