Oppenheimer Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.30. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

