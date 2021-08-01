Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

