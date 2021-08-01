Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $525.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.