Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

