Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

