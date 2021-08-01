St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

