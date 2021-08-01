Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

DASTY stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

