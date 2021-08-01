The Timken (TKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect The Timken to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Timken stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,147 shares of company stock worth $12,573,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

