Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells 5,989 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAH stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

