Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Strong-Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

