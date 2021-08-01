Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Increases By 42.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

