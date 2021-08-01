BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17. BBQ has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,641,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BBQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.