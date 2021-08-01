Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.16 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

BLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

