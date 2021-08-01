Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

